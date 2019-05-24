Afro pop singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, is in the news again. Thanks to his kids who recently celebrated their birthdays.

Not long ago, the musician traveled abroad to celebrate with his kids and the pictures where he was hugging his baby mamas went viral and attracted various comments from his fans who could not help but wonder how his ‘wifey’, Chioma would be feeling.

However, reports had emerged that Chioma made a mockery of Davido and his baby mamas by posting a meme on social media.

A close pal of the musician squealed to TS Weekend: “Davido and Chioma are an item no doubt but the truth is that Davido also has kids from his baby mamas, and he has to be there for them all the time. Little wonder he spent the last two weeks celebrating with his children.

“However, the singer is aware that Chioma must have seen those images of him, and all the way from Rome where he is currently on tour, he gave her the greatest gift of all: some flowers and an emotional message, ‘Till death do us part’. What a way to reassure his better half.”