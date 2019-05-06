The style of play Leicester City are developing is built in Manchester City’s image − but that does not mean Brendan Rodgers is looking to merely cancel out Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night (8pm kick-off).

Rodgers is just eight games into his Leicester tenure but has already made his mark, particularly with the successsful introduction of a high press.

The Northern Irishman is hoping the finished product at Leicester will look something like Guardiola’s Man City, but on Monday he has to find a way to beat the system, rather than replicate it.

Rodgers said: “What we are trying to develop here is a style not too dissimilar in that when you haven’t got the ball, there is a real hunger and intent to get it back, and when you do have the ball, your job is then to look to create and take as many chances as you can.