Nigerian players Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were on the losing side as their club Leicester City fell at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

The Nigerian internationals got minutes of action in the league, after helping Nigeria qualify for the next phase of the world cup qualifiers.

Wilfred Ndidi was among the starters, while Kelechi came on for Ademola Lookman after the halftime break as the Leicester manager tried to turn the game back.

The Super Eagles stars could only do little as Chelsea ran away 3-0 winners at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea went into the break with two advantages, thanks to strikes from Ngolo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.

The visitors killed off the tie in the second half after Christian Pulisic scored the third goal.

Speaking after the game, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, explained why he introduced Kelechi Iheanacho after the break and insisted the forward did his best.

“To bring more technique into the game. We played exactly the same system in the first half, trying to keep the two wingers in.

