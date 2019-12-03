Brendan Rodgers hailed Kelechi Iheanacho’s application after the Nigeria striker marked his first Leicester City appearance of the season with an assist and a last-ditch winner on Sunday.

Introduced just after the hour-mark, Iheanacho laid it up for Jamie Vardy to equalise Richarlison’s opener before netting City’s 94th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory over Everton at King Power Stadium.

It was an extraordinary intervention from the 23-year-old, whose arrival spurred Leicester on, and Rodgers expressed his delight at seeing Iheanacho make such an impact at full-time.

“I was so pleased for him because there’s him and a number of other guys that don’t feature so much and, sometimes, they’re not even on the bench,” the Northern Irishman told LCFC TV. “But that’s a result of how hard he works and he stays focused. He’s very much there for the team and I think he showed his quality today.

“His set-up play was very good when came into the game, he was aggressive, he was strong, and he had an assist and then he scored a wonderful goal, so it was a brilliant performance by him. “I think all the players were so happy for him in there afterwards, as we all are, because there’s a lot of guys that are playing regularly, but he’s the guy that came into the game today and was the hero for us.

“You’ve seen the reaction through the whole stadium, so it was fantastic.” As well as being Leicester’s seventh consecutive win in all competitions, it is now six in a row in the Premier League – a new club record for the Foxes.