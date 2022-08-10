Liecester City coach, Brendan Rodgers, has expressed his regret of not being able to sign Ademola Lookman permanently at the end of last season.

Lookman was on loan and was solid for the Foxes prompting speculations that Rodgers could seal his transfer but instead the Super Eagles striker moved to Atalanta in the Italy Serie A.

Rodgers expressed his regret over the inability to sign the Nigerian saying with what he did last season, he could have been the replacement for Harvey Barnes.

“At this moment in time, I would say no. That was frustrating for us, that with Barnesy out, we didn’t have a direct replacement.

“I would have loved to have signed Ademola who was great here last season and got over 10 goals and assists but we weren’t able to do that. Unfortunately, that means we then have to look at the squad and the team and try to adapt, and then put them out to be as best organised as they can be,” Rodgers said, as quoted by owngoalnigeria.com.