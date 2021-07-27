Leicester City are open to the idea of selling James Maddison who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal but they are unpretentious in retaining the services of Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, owngoalnigeria reports.

Madison, according to several reports, is a key target for Arsenal before the end of the transfer window although there has not been any report of an official bid.

Listening to the Foxes podcast, sources at the club reveal that if an offer in the region of 60-64m is tabled for Maddison, the club will be forced to consider if particularly if the player wants to leave.

Leicester City hierarchy believe they could cope really well in the absence of the playmaker last season with coach Brendan Rodgers adjusting his system of play to good effect by introducing Kelechi Iheanacho.

That has now made the team to believe that letting him go at the right price won’t be a bad idea as they areas they will like to use funds generated from his sale to address.

Same can’t be said about Nididi, another player who has been tipped for a move away but hasn’t been linked to any club lately but all that could change as we head into the business end of the transfer window.

Ndidi is seen by Rodgers as irreplaceable for now as he’s going to be pivotal in their quest to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after two near misses. Only if they qualify will they be open to doing business for the 24-year-old.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.