Leicester City boss, Brenda Rogers has disclosed that his side will miss the presence of Nigerian star, Wilfred Ndidi for few weeks.

Ndidi is set to undergo minor surgery on his injured ankle and he’s set to miss weeks of action as a result.

Speaking after Leicester Carabao Cup first-leg draw at home against Aston Villa, Rogers said he’s side was less aggressive without the Nigerian Midfielder.

Rogers also praised Ndidi’s ideal replacement, Hamza Choudhury who came on in the second half of the game at the King Power stadium.

“It’s set up perfectly. We look forward to the second leg. Hamza Choudhury made a huge difference, it’s my fault that I didn’t start him tonight.

“We could see that we needed him and he gave us our identity back. Wilfred Ndidi is so good for us, he’s colossal, and we were too slow and not aggressive without him or Hamza,” Rogers told the club’s website.

The Nigerian international, Wilfred Ndidi had been ruled out for at least a month, and that had got a couple of Leicester City fans worried.

With his absence for the next one month, Foxes fans have expressed their feelings on social media.