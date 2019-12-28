Despite suffering their biggest defeat of the season at the hand of the Premier League leaders Liverpool at King Power Stadium, Leicester boss, Brendan Rodgers, was full of praises for Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.

Liverpool opened up a 13 points lead at the top of the log when they thrash second-place Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day.

A brace from Roberto Firmino and additional tallies from James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold secured Jurgen Klopp’s side their 17th win in 18 Premier League matches.

Wilfred Ndidi was on parade for 90 minutes, he could do little to prevent the defeat.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers singled out his Nigerian import for special praises.

“We couldn’t really feed Jamie with any pass or any quality of pass, so that’s the big frustration of the evening. Wilfred Ndidi was fantastic throughout – fighting, running, working, getting on the ball – but we just didn’t have long enough periods with it,” he said.

Ndidi and his teammates will travel to West Ham United today, for their game.