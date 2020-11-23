Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has ruled Wilfred Ndidi out for another weeks as the Super Eagles midfielder was yet fit to start playing matches.

The Nigerian was pictured back in training for the first time since he underwent an adductor surgery and it led to reports that he could make his return this weekend

Ndidi has not played for the Foxes since the 4-2 win over Burnley back in September. The ex-Genk man played for the entire duration of that game but picked up an injury, which required surgery.

Following his surgery, it was confirmed that Ndidi would be out for 12-weeks and won’t be back until next month.

But Rodgers has now confirmed that Ndidi is still a few weeks away from full fitness and won’t be involved against Jurgen Klopp’s men tonight.

“Wilf is out on the field. He still has a number of weeks to go, but he’s progressing well,” Rodgers said.