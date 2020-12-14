Leicester City coach, Brendan Rodgers is delighted to see Wilfred Ndidi return to action after several weeks on the sidelines due to an adductor problem that required surgery, saying the Nigeria international is irreplaceable.

The Northern Irishman highlighted that the holding midfielder enables his more attacking teammates to flourish.

Having come through three games unscathed, Ndidi made his first Premier League start since September 20 when the Foxes entertained Brighton & Hove at the King Power Stadium.

“He covers the ground. In terms of counter pressing, he’s so strong. He can get up to the ball so fast. If a team breaks through our midfield line, he can normally get back in and recover,” Rodgers told Leicester City’s official website on Ndidi.

“Of course, on set pieces, he’s very dominant. You can see, bringing him into the team, the profile he gives you in your box when you’re defending.

“From a defensive perspective, he’s irreplaceable with what he gives you, in terms of energy and desire to get the ball back. Just his personality in the game is so great for us.

“It’s great to have him back. We’re obviously trying to manage his time coming back in there, but he’s a colossal player.”