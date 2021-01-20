Leicester City coach, Brendan Rodgers had nothing but praise for Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans ahead of his side’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium, saying the two midfielders complement each other.

The Northern Irishman reckons that Ndidi and Tielemans would be valued in the region of £150 million pounds combined if the two midfielders are rolled into one player.

Having the two midfielders is a great asset to the Foxes, with the Super Eagles star mostly assigned to doing the dirty work in midfield and the Belgium international looking to find his attack-minded teammates with passes.

“They play different roles. This is the beauty of this league, there’s so much diversity in terms of styles you play against and systems too,” Rodgers said to Leicester’s official website.

“You have to have flexibility, but those two really complement each other. Wilf had a great game the other night in a high-intensity game with lots of duels, where you’ve got to win your headers, got to be strong, got to be aggressive, got to cover ground.

“Youri does that too but then Ndidi can pass it to Youri and he can play the forward passes.

“There’s a great combination there between the two. If you can get that in one player, he’s probably worth £150M.

“They both have their own strengths and they complement each other very well.”

Of the five Premier League matches Ndidi and Tielemans have started together as a double pivot this season, Leicester City are unbeaten, winning four matches and drawing against Manchester United