According to him, the manager was trying to balance the quality of players on the bench by replacing the Nigerian international with England international Demarai Gray. Iheanacho’s fortune got confounded with the arrival of Leicester’s summer signing, Ayoze Pérez, who can also be deployed as a striker.

“We try and balance the bench the best we can. Kel has been working well in training, there are no issues at all,’’ Davies was quoted as saying by Leicester Mercury.