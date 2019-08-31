Emma Njoku
LEICESTER City’s Man- ager, Brendan Rodgers, has confirmed that Super Eagles’ midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, will be on duty for Leicester when the Foxes tackle Bournemouth this afternoon in the English Premier League.
Rodgers made the disclosure yesterday at a pre-match conference ahead of today’s game billed for the King Power Stadium.
The Nigeria international
sat out games against Sheffield United and Newcastle United after suffering a hamstring injury against Chelsea on August 18.
Ndidi has started training with his Leicester City team- mates and Rodgers believes the midfielder is fit to take on The Cherries.
Wilf is back in the squad,’’ Brendan Rodgers told reporters. ‘’We could have maybe taken him in midweek, but he has had a good week of training and he is back in the squad.’’
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles’manager, Gernot Rohr, have scratched Ndidi from their plans for the upcoming friendly against Ukraine and handed a late call-up to PAOK’s Ander- son Esiti as replacement for the Foxes number 25.
However, Rogers’assistant, Chris Davies, has given reasons why Super Eagles’ striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, may not get enough playing time at the club any soon.
The 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot award winner
has not featured in any of the matches played by the Foxes this season, despite his fine form during pre-season matches.
He was left out of Brendan Rodgers’matchday squad against Sheffield United last weekend, and in midweek EFL Cup fixture against Newcastle.
However, Davies has un- veiled the major reason behind the striker’s inability to make the manager’s recent squad lists.
According to him, the manager was trying to balance the quality of players on the bench by replacing the Nigerian international with England international Demarai Gray. Iheanacho’s fortune got confounded with the arrival of Leicester’s summer signing, Ayoze Pérez, who can also be deployed as a striker.
“We try and balance the bench the best we can. Kel has been working well in training, there are no issues at all,’’ Davies was quoted as saying by Leicester Mercury.
