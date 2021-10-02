Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that he is sweating on the fitness of Wilfred Ndidi before his side’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

The Northern Irishman hinted that all was not well with the holding midfielder during his pre-match press conference before the Europa League fixture against Legia Warsaw, saying that ‘hopefully he’ll be okay for the weekend’.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed yesterday that Ndidi wasn’t included on the roster for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers as a result of injury.

Now, Rodgers has revealed that his midfield general played through the pain barrier for most part of the match against Burnley last weekend.

The Super Eagles star didn’t travel with the Foxes squad to Warsaw because he was serving a one-game ban after he was sent off against Napoli.

Speaking to the press after Leicester’s 1-0 loss to Legia on Thursday, Rodgers said : “Obviously he couldn’t play tonight but he had a bit of an issue at the beginning of the Burnley game so he’s a big doubt for the weekend”.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.