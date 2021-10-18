Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers has hailed Kelechi Iheanacho and his teammates for excellent performance against Manchester United on Saturday.

Iheanacho was back in the starting XI for the Foxes in their first Premier League game after the international break.

The Nigerian contributed an assist to help the Foxes beat Manchester United 4-2 at the King Power Stadium.

The 25-year-old stole the ball from Harry Maguire and he set up the Youri Tielemans who canceled out Mason Greenwood opener.

Both team went into the break level, but Carglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka scored for Leicester City in the second half, while Marcus Rashford got United’s consolation goal.

Speaking to the media after the excellent result, Rodgers praised his players’ efforts and claimed they could have scored more.

“I thought we started well, then we came back into the game and showed a great mentality.”

“In the second half, it was about reinforcing that aggression in our game, that is when we are at our best. We were excellent at creating opportunities going forward and we could have had more.” He concluded.

