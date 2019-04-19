Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers has revealed how he hopes to improve ‘impressive’ midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigerian had been one of the club’s outstanding players this season, topping many of the team’s statistic charts and riding high in many of the league’s number lists for players in his position, having played in all 34 of City’s games this season.

The hard-working central midfielder has the second most tackles in the Premier League this season, behind only Idrissa Gueye of Everton. But despite his impressive season, manager Brendan Rodgers still has plans to help the 22-year-old to take his game to the next level. “Watching him from the outside, he’s obviously a player that’s got good athletic ability and works very hard,” said the City boss. “My methods caused resentment, but I have no regrets’ – Puel opened up on time at Leicester City. “I always have that sort of player, a clear, controlling player in the game. Sometimes they’re a defensive type like him that can really press the game and play simple, or sometimes it’s a more creative player, a playmaker from behind.