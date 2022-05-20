Leicester City are satisfied with the contributions of Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman while on loan at the club and are keen to sign him permanently from parent club RB Leipzig.

According to the Telegraph, Leicester are willing to meet Leipzig’s asking price for Ademola, as manager Brendan Rodgers is a big fan of the Super Eagles attacker.

The Nigeria international winger’s loan deal expires on June 30, and he could return to Germany, but LCFC are interested in keeping him this time in England.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Leipzig wants €16.5 million for the player they paid 18 million euros to secure his signing from Everton in 2019. The Germans had already recouped €2 million of that transfer fee when Fulham got him on loan two years ago.

While Leicester City has no problem shelling out big on Lookman, there is no clear path for the deal just yet, with the Foxes needing to move some players on before spending on arrivals.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

But Rodgers, according to the report, hopes to see the Super Eagles star become a key member of his squad ahead of next season.

Earn in US Dollars weekly by trading in US Stock options from companies like Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Tesla, etc. Weekly earnings paid directly to your bank account. Click here to learn more .

“We will discuss this in the coming weeks and if it’s possible, I would love to do that,” the astute tactician said.

Ademola Lookman has been one of Leicester’s most productive wingers this campaign, with the 24-year-old netting eight goals and notching five assists across 40 appearances in all competition for the Foxes.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .