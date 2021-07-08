In the wake of the trending report linking Nigeria international midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi with a move away from Leicester City, coach Brendan Rodgers has already warned potential suitors to back off the 24-year-old.
Fans of Manchester United made the Nigerian a trending issue on social media in the wake of the news over signing Jadon Sancho urging manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bid for the Leicester City man. So much that he was trending on twitter.
It’s not the first time Ndidi had been linked with a potential transfer to the Old Trafford out who are in dire need of a defensive midfielder to shore up their midfield.
Ndidi who still has three years on his contract is valued at the region of 70 million by the Foxes but his manager, Rodgers isn’t anyway keen on cashing in on the Nigerian.
“He’s one of the top players in world football,” said Rodgers in February. “His quality in his football is improving all the time. He’s irreplaceable for us. He’s fantastic for a young player.
