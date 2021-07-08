In the wake of the trending report linking Nigeria international midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi with a move away from Leicester City, coach Brendan Rodgers has already warned potential suitors to back off the 24-year-old.

Fans of Manchester United made the Nigerian a trending issue on social media in the wake of the news over signing Jadon Sancho urging manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bid for the Leicester City man. So much that he was trending on twitter.

It’s not the first time Ndidi had been linked with a potential transfer to the Old Trafford out who are in dire need of a defensive midfielder to shore up their midfield.