Tennis superstar Roger Federer is ending his professional tennis career. The Laver Cup in London next week will be his last appearance on the 2022 ATP Tour, the 41-year-old announced on Thursday.

He has played over 1,500 matches and won 20 Grand Slams over 24 years.

“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever could have dreamt and now I must recognize when it is time to end my career,” he said in a video statement.

The past three years have presented Federer with challenges in terms of injuries and surgeries. He said that he has worked hard to return to full competitive form but he knows his body’s capacities and limits. He has been recovering from a knee operation since playing at Wimbledon in 2021.

In a three-minute video, he expressed his thanks to all those who supported him over the years and his love for the game.

“I want to thank you all, from the bottom of my heart to everyone around the world, who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true,” he said. “Finally, to the game of tennis, I love you, I will never leave you.”

Federer, who was born in Basel in 1981, has been praised for his consistency, skills and longevity, holding the record for consecutive weeks at No. 1 (237) and more than 18 years in the top ten, including being the oldest No.1, when he was 36.

He has won the most grand slam matches (369) and reached the most finals (31) of any player in the history of tennis.