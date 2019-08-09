Serena Williams eased into the third round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto with a straight-set victory over Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 37, won 6-3 6-3 to set up a tie with Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova.

“I’m loving going out there,” said American three-time winner Williams.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Naomi Osaka moved a step closer to regaining her world number one ranking after her opponent Tatjana Maria retired at 6-2 down.

Ashleigh Barty’s second-round defeat saw her surrender her eight-week reign as world number one, with Karolina Pliskova also in the running to take over at the top.

Czech third seed Pliskova beat American Alison Riske 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 to set up a meeting with Anett Kontaveit in the next round.

Elsewhere, defending champion and fourth seed Simona Halep beat American Jennifer Brady 4-6 7-5 7-6 (7-5) while sixth seed Elina Svitolina – winner in 2017 – defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Belinda Bencic – champion in 2015 – beat Julia Goerges in straight sets but there were defeats for Victoria Azarenka and Caroline Wozniacki.

Eighth seed Williams – playing in her first match since losing the Wimbledon final – last won the title in 2013 and is using this year’s tournament as a warm-up for the US Open, which starts on 26 August, where she will go for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.