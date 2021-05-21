One of Nigeria’s finest and best producer, who has produced a couple of hit movies and soap operas, Rogers Ofime,

last week in Lagos screened another block buster movie to journalists at TerraKulture, Victoria Island, “The Mystic River”.

The movie is directed by Uzodinma Okpechi, comes from the stable of Native Media and was shot in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

“The Mystic River” has 26 episodes and is about the prevalence of good over evil which is paramount in the African setting.

The movie is thrilling, suspense-filled and intriguing.

‘The movie will be screened for the first time to the general public beginning from May 14 on Netflix.

Renowned artistes that featured in the movie includes Jide Kosoko, who played the role of the king, Dele Odule, who played the role of Balogun, and Joke Muyiwa, Soibifaa Dokubo played the role of the Seer. Other actors include Ben Touitou, Tonia Chukwurah, Ayo Ewebiyi, Sogade Oluwabunmi, Debby Eloghosa, Folaremi Agunbiade, and Maryjane Ogu.

Rogers Ofime said “I want to be able to tell African stories. I want to be able to tell stories that have some impact, that will provoke people to think, to do something, to change something. That’s the niche I’m trying to carve for myself,” he said.

In his words, “There are some things we don’t like in our country today and we can stand up and do something about it just like the doctor stood up to fight tradition. We don’t have to leave everything to the government. I believe that standing up, saying something or making a change will go a long way,” he said.

One of the artistes Jude Chukwuka, said though he’s of Igbo extraction, he describes himself Yoruba-centric.

Chukwuka commended the screenwriter and filmmaker for upholding the African and indeed the Nigerian culture in the project.

Another actor, Soibifaa Dokuba added there was something that he had never done in a movie before but he had to do it in this movie.

“ A seer whose eyes are wide open but he’s blind and he must not blink.” That is a character requirement for me and I still do not know how I was able to do that successfully he said.