Rogers Ofime, executive producer, Native Media, has unveiled a new film experience, “Conversations in Transit,” the first of its kind in Africa.

Artistes that featured in the star-studded movie include Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Rahama Sadau, Uzee Usman and Yvonne Nelson, among others. He said he appreciated the writers, Tope Bolade- Akinbode and Dichie Enunwa, “who did the work to painstaking detail.”

“Special commendation also goes to Ummi Baba Ahmed, who brought the idea for this project forward and director, Robert Peters, whose creative prowess is impeccable.”

According to Ofime, great movie productions have been achieved in Nollywood over the years and Native Media, alongside other colleagues in the industry, has consistently kept the Nigerian flag flying.

“However, for the very first time in Nigeria and in most of Africa, a movie will be shot almost entirely on a moving train. It is indeed a great feat for us at Native Media, the Nigerian movie industry, and Nigeria as a nation.”

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“This present administration has done remarkably well in infrastructural development including the revamp of rail transport as a safe, reliable, and comfortable means of transportation within the country.

We believe progress should be acknowledged and applauded, and we also believe the Nigerian narrative can be changed and the stories of our nation and our people are told in a positive light in spite of our age long challenges.

“ We are using this opportunity to showcase the Nigerian project and how far we have come in infrastructural development especially as these trains can be compared to what obtains anywhere in the world. It is a good step in the right direction and we ought to be proud of this as a people. With Native Media taking the lead on a project of this nature, we believe more movie production companies will take a cue from this initiative and do more of promoting our Nation’s laudable achievements.

“ We also appreciate the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi and the entire Ministry of Transport, The MD/CEO of the Nigerian Railway Corporation; Engineer F.E Okhiria for giving us the opportunity to partner with them in telling our beautiful stories as a nation in the most unique ways.

We look forward to a world premiere of the movie. it is going to be the first of its kind as it will be premiered on a moving train. We are excited about this and it is going to be a fun project for us.

We are using this opportunity to call on corporate brands and institutions from within Nigeria to come partner with us as we promote the Nigerian image before a global audience, your partnerships and sponsorship will go a long way as we proceed on this project.

To all our fans in Nigeria and in the diaspora, Conversations in Transit is a movie to watch out for and I am certain it is going to be a movie Africans will talk about for a very long time.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .