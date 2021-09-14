Innocent Bonke will get more chances with the Super Eagles after impressing coach Gernot Rohr, owngoalnigeria.com reports.

Rohr was pleased with the player’s commitment in training that earned him a spot on the bench in the first Qatar 2023 World Cup qualifier against Liberia and subsequently a starting berth away to Cape Verde.

The ability of the Malmo of Sweden defensive midfielder in breaking up play and not pulling out of tackles won the heart of the coach who told members of his backroom staff of his excitement with the 25-year-old.

Rohr sees him as an alternative to first choice defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.

