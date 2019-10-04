Emma Njoku

Super Eagles’ Manager, Gernot Rohr is optimistic that Rangers of Scotland midfielder, Joe Aribo will be ready for Nigeria’s international friendly match against Brazil in Singapore on October 13.

Aribo had returned to training on Tuesday, following the head injury he sustained last week against Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

The player was spotted wearing protective skull cap while training with the rest of the team on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Yes Aribo will be fit for Brazil. I have been monitoring the situation of his recovery from his club. Tomorrow (yesterday) they (his club doctors) will be taking off his stitches and he can start training,” Rohr said last week.

The former Chalton Athletic midfielder required 20 stitches to his head after clashing with Livingston’s Ricki Lamie in a quarter final of Scottish Cup in West Lothian.

Rangers’ boss, Steven Gerrard, previously said the player was not expected to be back in action before the International break, but the 22-year-old was spotted training with the rest of the team at Auchenhowie, on Wednesday.

Aribo missed last weekend’s victory over Aberdeen and was not expected to feature in yesterday’s Europa League clash with Young Boys and Sunday’s Premiership meeting with Hamilton.

•••Samba Boys don’t scare us- Aloy Agu

Super Eagles’ goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu, has revealed that the Samba Boys of Brazil won’t trigger any fear in the mindset of the Nigerian players when both teams meet in the October 13 international friendly in Singapore.

It will be the first meeting between Nigeria and Brazil at the senior level since the Selecao thrashed the Eagles 3-0 in Abuja 16 years ago, in their first-ever meeting.

The match will more than serve as a tune-up for Nigeria, who will face Benin Republic and Lesotho in qualification matches for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in November.