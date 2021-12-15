Sacked Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is set for legal battle with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over his compensation for terminating his contract abruptly.

Rohr was sacked on Sunday by the NFF, weeks after Nigerians called for his removal over the lackluster performance of the Super Eagles and only on Monday, the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, revealed that the German manager was axed because indiscipline had crept into the team as well as the team’s poor performance over the last one year.

Pinnick said in a Channels TV interview, “We didn’t want to wait for a disaster to happen before parting ways.

“Discipline in the team was at its lowest ebb and once you remove discipline from that foundation of the team, players will now talk about you, players will now believe that they are indispensable. A disaster was about to happen so we decided to take the bull by the horns.”

Rohr, however, in a chat with Brila.net, has disclosed that his lawyers are in contact with the NFF of his financial compensation.

“My lawyers are working on it now,” Rohr mentioned. “My contract is going until the end of next year.”

