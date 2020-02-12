Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu has received backing from Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr, after falling out of favour at his French Ligue 1 club.

If his fortunes do not improve, the former Gent star risks being dropped from the Nigeria squad to face Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month as he has been frozen out of the Bordeaux team, missing their last five matches in all competitions.

Bordeaux coach, Paulo Sousa, has publicly criticised Kalu for his attitude towards training and lack of professionalism.

Speaking to regional French daily, Sud Ouest, Rohr said: “Samuel is a good boy, he always had an exemplary behaviour in national team. At the start of the season, he was the best dribbler in Europe; he did good things even if he was not at his position. “He has the characteristics of a wingman, the percussion, the technique, the speed, the centre in first intension, a good strike, he can play on both sides.