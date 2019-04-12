Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ Manager, Gernot Rohr has assured that the national team will be ready for any team at the forthcoming AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

Rohr, whose team is currently maintaining third position in Africa and 42nd in the world on the latest FIFA ranking, said his lads were in right frame of mind to face any opposition at the bi-annual championships.

“If you want to be the best, you must beat the best. The latest FIFA ranking shows we are improving. The boys have improved and I see them challenging any team.

“The lads know what’s at stake. We were absent in the last two editions and I pray the draw favours us. It will help build the team’s spirit, as there are no longer minors in football.

“I must also commend CAF for increasing the participating teams to 24, which I believe will help the competition grow.

“All the coaches and players can’t wait to know our group opponents in order for plans and action to follows immediately. Having defeated Egypt in our last friendly, it shows my boys are not scared of any African side. I can’t say we are the favourites, but let keep our fingers crossed and approach the games one after the other,” he pointed out.