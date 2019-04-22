Nigeria’s Manager, Gernot Rohr has hinted that Benfica defender, Tyronne Ebuehi is likely to make the train to the forthcoming AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

Ebuehi made a high profile transfer from modest Dutch side, ADO Den Haag to the Portuguese side, but a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament picked up in pre season had kept him out of the team.

Back doing ball work with the rest of his teammates at Benfica, Rohr, who revealed plans to send a fitness trainer to asses and help the 23-year old get back to his best said a decision on his inclusion in the squad for the AFCON in June won’t be taken in a hurry.

According to Rohr, the Dutch-Nigerian full back would be assessed for possible inclusion in the squad for the tournament before the end of the season, where he is expected to take part in at least one of the remaining matches of the Portuguese side.