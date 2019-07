Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr will address the media after the third place match against Tunisia, at the Al Salam Stadium.

Speaking at the press conference to herald the match, the Franco German said he has had so many comments concerning his job with the Super Eagles, but wanted to concentrate on his assignment at the Nations Cup to avoid distraction. “After tomorrow’s match (today) against Tunisia, I will speak on my job with the Nigeria Football Federation,” he said.