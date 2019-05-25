Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has defended the choice of his 25-man provisional list for the Total CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019, insisting that addition of captain Mikel Obi was strategic.

There have been pockets of criticisms with the latest being that of erstwhile Super Eagles coach, Dutchman Jo Bonfrere over the inclusion of the ‘absentee’ Mikel who last played for the Super Eagles since 26th June 2018 in the 2-1 loss to Argentina at Russia 2018 World Cup.

“I really don’t understand the reason he (Mikel) was invited but as coach, I won’t invite a player who is not injured and chose not to be part of the qualifiers,” the 72-year-old Bonfrere who guided Nigeria to a historic Soccer Gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Football Tournament was quoted as saying.

But speaking with newsmen, Rohr, the former Bayern Munich defender was adamant over his choices.

“Mikel is very fit and motivated and his experience and talent can help us,” noted Rohr who would be 66 on 28th June- two days before Nigeria’s last Group B match against Madagascar at the AFCON.

The German coach equally defended the inclusion of striker Kelechi Iheanacho whose form has dipped in recent months with Leicester City in the English Premier League, adding that being on the list only offers the players the opportunity to fight for a place in the final 23-man list for the AFCON.