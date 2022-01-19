The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has paid former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, the five months salaries owed him but he has been unable to claim the money, according to owngoalnigeria.

The coach was paid in naira to clear off the backlog he’s owed into his Nigerian account but he has been unable to gain entry into Nigeria as his work permit has expired plus he doesn’t have a visa.

It means he hasn’t been able to sort the issue out and sources close to the coach revealed he’s bitter over the decision of the NFF to pay the money into his Nigerian account.

“They paid the money into his Nigerian account. He can’t access it unless he comes to Nigeria and he can’t come to Nigeria because he has no work permit or a visa to enable him does so. He’s unhappy over the entire issue but it’s the NFF hence he isn’t surprised,” the source said.

Rohr, according to the source, is still entitled to one year of his salary per the terms of his contract as it was terminated with no just cause judging by the fact that he met all of the clauses in the deal.

“Apparently, the NFF are trying to avoid paying him the reminder of his salary as stated in his contract. It’s something that they can’t win as it is written,” he concluded.