Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr is not writing off Nigeria’s Afcon hopes, even as he is ikely to overhaul the team’s midfield in the next match, possibly against Ghana, on Saturday.

The 66-year old coach admitted that both the midfield and attack were lacking in the defeat to Madagascar, and promised to work on the midfield. He, nonetheless, said the players might be suffering from playing too many matches prior to the Africa Nations Cup.

“I’m very confident because everybody is now fit, only Shehu Abdullahi perhaps who is not fit yet.

“We wanted to rest some of our players because we’ve played too many games this year, including winter time. That’s why we decided to use some other players. It’s good this result is coming now, and I hope that next one, the team will work hard, in our midfield, our possession. We have to be much better,” he said.

He gave reason for not using the duo of Henry Onyekuru and Victor Osimhen.

“You cannot see everybody at the same time. We wanted to see John Ogu, we wanted to see Ekong again in the defence, also the second goalkeeper, we cannot change 11 players from one match to the other. We changed five in the last two games; we use this match to look at other players. I hope we will have another four matches to see everybody.”