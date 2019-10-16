Emma Njoku

Coach Gernot Rohr has heaped plaudits on the Super Eagles for a gutsy performance in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with the Selecao of Brazil in a friendly match in Singapore.

Five–time world champions laboured to secure the equaliser as the Super Eagles had them on the back foot following Joseph Ayodele-Aribo’s 35th minute goal.

“This result is a good confidence booster for the team. We now have to prepare for the more competitive games next month.

“I’m happy we stayed organised even when the Brazilians mounted a lot of pressure on us in the second half. The only negative thing is the injury to (Francis) Uzoho,” the Franco-German said minutes after the final whistle at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang.

Aribo’s goal, his second in as many matches in the colours of the Super Eagles, was an eye–catching finish as he received a pass from Moses Simon and waltzed his way through a number of outstretched Brazilian legs to shoot past goalkeeper Ederson.

Brazil drew level three minutes after the restart, but the Super Eagles held firm in the face of onslaught after onslaught, and could have won in the end had Thiago Silva not upended a marauding Aribo with the South Americans exposed.

Meanwhile, coach Rohr must be growing grey hairs over news that Uzoho has been ruled out of action for six months following the injury he picked up during last Sunday’s game against Brazil in Singapore.

The report means the AC Omonia of Cyprus goalkeeper will not be available for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Squirrels against the Benin Republic.

The 20-year-old pulled a knee ligament damage while trying to deal with a cross during Sunday’s match against the Samba Boys of Brazil when he landed badly. He had endured a torrid time with both club and country last season, but he’s currently enjoying a fine run of form.

Nigeria hosts Benin Republic on November 14 in the opening day of the 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign, before flying to Lesotho for second game in the qualifiers on November 19.