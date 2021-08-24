By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has stated that the Pharaohs of Egypt will be hard nut to crack when hostilities begin in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

“We have a difficult group with Egypt that we have to face from the start on January 11 in Garoua,” said Rohr after the draw ceremony on August 17 in Yaounde.

The Pharaohs were sent off early (Round of 16) from the Africa Cup of Nations they hosted on their land in 2019; while the unexpected Super Eagles clinched the bronze medal.

Before the big party of African football, the coaches are careful and Rohr is no exception. While Nigeria and Egypt are announced as Group D favourites, the fact remains that all opponents have merit. “Guinea-Bissau may be an ‘outsider’ team, but it’s a good steam,” Rohr warned.

“Sudan is trained by a French technician [Hubert Velud] whom I know well. He did a great job. So all the matches will be difficult,” he added.

After Egypt, Nigeria will face Sudan on January 15 and Guinea-Bissau on January 19, 2022 in Garoua.

Garoua, capital of the North region in Cameroon, will host Nigeria, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan matches in Group D. The Roumdé-Adjia stadium, with a capacity of 30,000 seats, was renovated for the occasion.

The enclosure regularly hosts the matches of Coton Sport de Garoua in the national league and in CAF interclub competitions.