Nigeria’s coach, Gernot Rohr has given a hint where newly invitee, Ovie Ejaria will fit in when he finally gets to play for the Super Eagles, reports owngoalnigeria.com.

Ejaria has been granted the all clear by world football governing body, FIFA, to feature for Nigeria after representing England at youth level after impressing Rohr.

The coach had watched the Nigerian on loan midfielder while on a tour of England and was impressed by the way he was able to come out of tight spaces during the English Championship game against Reading.

After watching the 22-year-old in action, the coach concluded that the Liverpool midfielder is different from other midfielders in the Super Eagles at the moment and hence his decision to approach him.

“Ejaria won Rohr over with his dribbling abilities in tight spaces. When Rohr watched him he was convinced he has found a different kind of midfielder than the ones in the team at the moment,” a backroom staff of the team disclosed.

“He’s someone who can unlock tight defences with his dribbling skills. It’s important to have a player like that and we have Ejaria now. It’s really going to be interesting when international football returns.”