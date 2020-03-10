“We met them, we spoke to them and explained how the spirit in the team was, how we play and they were okay with it.

“We had good observation of all the players, the scouting team did a lot of work and I saw them play myself. “Last week, I was with the agent of Kingsley in Koln and I also met with Dessers in London.” The Super Eagles are leading Group L with six points after victory against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.