Super Eagles’ gaffer, Gernot Rohr is set for a fresh injury dilemma ahead of next month 2022 AFCON qualifiers against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The latest reports from Bordeaux revealed that Super Eagles winger Samuel may not be available for the AFCON doubleheader after the versatile winger picked a fresh

injury while on national duty last week.

Bordeaux manager Jean Lou’s Gasset then lamented Kalu’s latest injury woe, which according to him is coming at a time when his services are needed most.

“The team had its quirks of inconsistency. Everything that happens to us, the loss of Laurent Koscielny, Samuel Kalu, the arrival of Hatem Ben Arfa, it rebuilds the puzzle every time.

“We lost the pillar of our defense, a player that we had managed to bring to a good level. Samuel Kalu started to score goals then, unfortunately, got injured with the national team”. Rohr told girondins33.com

The 23-year-old winger who recently reiterated his commitment to the club joined the Girondins in the summer of 2018 after signing a five-year deal.

Kalu has featured in more than 40 league games for the side and made 20 league appearances for Jean Louis Gasset’s men to help them finish 12th last season’