Bolaji Okunola

Nigeria Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has hinted that Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, may receive a sack letter in few days time, following his inability to inspire his side to a single victory in the year 2020.

The Franco-German coach, whose side surrendered a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Benin City last Friday, in the first leg of their double header 2022 Africans Cup of Nations qualifiers, was further mocked after his team played out a barren draw in the reverse fixture in Freetown, on Tuesday.

The embittered minister took to his verified twitter handle to reveal his intentions ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign which kicks off early next year.

“The performance of the Super Eagles from their last two matches calls to question the suitability and competences of the technical adviser, Rohr.”

The Ogbomosho brought up sports administrator, who was earlier knocked on various social media platform, for involving in the team’s training session at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, ahead of the first leg encounter with the Sierra Leone side, let the cat out of the bag by stating Rohr and his employee may go their separate ways soon, while insisting that the country deserves a better team handler, who is mentally and technically sound to inspire the Super Eagles to enviable heights.