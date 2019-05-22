Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Super Eagles Technical Manager, Gernot Rohr, on Tuesday, was paid his two-months salary by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to boost his psychological readiness for the Africa Nations Cup.

Our correspondent’s investigation revealed that although the federation has been indebted to many of the national team coaches due to the alleged deliberate refusal of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development to release the monthly subventions of the federation, it has managed to pay the salary of coaches.

Miffed by the increasing complaint by the coaches under its employment, the federation had exploited every financial avenue to raise fund for the salary arrears, prioritising the payment of the senior tacticians.

An NFF board member who confided in our correspond, said that the federation had compiled the names of the coaches it was indebted to, assuring that once money comes, the federation would prioritise the clearance of the salary arrears.

The board member argued that the federation deserves commendation instead of condemnation from Nigerians, admitting that the federation had passed through hell sourcing fund to pay the coaches and bankroll the qualifications and prosecution of continental and international competitions.

“I can confirm to you that the federation is not owing Rohr a dime again. We just paid his remaining two-months salary on Tuesday. However, if he still insists we are owing him, we will consult our records. We have equally compiled the names of the coaches and how much we are owing them and as funds come in, we will pay them very soon.

“I don’t think those critical of the federation are fair to us. We have lost count of when last we received subvention from the Ministry of Sports. Yet, we have bankrolled the qualifiers, participation of almost all the national teams for both continental and international competitions. Nobody cared to know where we are getting the millions we are using to prosecute the activities of the national teams.

“From the Super Eagles, Super Falcons, Flying Eagles to the Golden Eaglets, the federation has not prosecuted the qualifiers and participation without subventions from the Ministry of Sports. The federation deserves commendation not condemnation from Nigerians. We appeal to the coaches to exercise patience because we will soon offset their arrears,” the board member noted.