The Confederation of African Football has revealed that all the twenty-four countries participating at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations must submit their final roster 11 days before the start of the tournament in Egypt.

The definite list of 23 players must be sent to CAF’S offices not later than June 10.

It meant Nigeria manager, Gernot Rohr has less than four days to run the rule over the invited players summoned to the training camp in Asaba before making a final decision on the squad list. The German was expected to send a provisional roster to the Nigeria Football Federation before the squad assembles in the Delta State capital.

A friendly against Senegal had been confirmed, while another pre-AFCON friendly with Ghana is in the works.

The Super Eagles tackle Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi in Group B of the Africa Cup of Nations.