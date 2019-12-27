Emma Jemegah

Super Eagles’ Manager, Gernot Rohr has been assured a new contract by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, but with some new clauses.

The NFF boss, at a parley with media managers, in Lagos, yesterday, said Rohr’s contract was up for renewal next month and stressed that the football house was committed to giving the Franco-German coach a new contract, especially with his modest performance with the Super Eagles.

Pinnick, however, said, unlike his previous contract, Rohr would have to agree on certain clauses if he wants to continue working in Nigeria.

“We’re going to give Rohr a new contract in January, but, this time, he must live in Nigeria. He has a right to choose any city of his choice; the NFF will get him accommodation. He will no longer be allowed to operate from Europe, but he can travel abroad three times a year.

“Again, we’re going to retain his contract fee of $55,000, but he must pay tax unlike his previous contract where he enjoys tax holiday,” the NFF boss said.

Amaju added that Rohr would, henceforth, be subjected to the supervision of the NFF’s technical committee on players’ selection and invitation.

“He will have to submit list of players to be invited for national assignment and as well submit his list for matches to the technical committee. This is to avoid a situation where players just get invited to the Super Eagles without proper check and to avoid unscrupulous players’ agents who lobby to include their players in the national team,” Amaju said.