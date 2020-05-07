Super Eagles’ Manager, Gernot Rohr has revealed that he is yet to sign a new deal despite reports claiming he has agreed to NFF’s terms.

Rohr’s current contract expires in June, but there had been discussions with the NFF over extending his deal.

Although the NFF included new terms in the new agreement, reports claimed last week that Rohr has no problem with the conditions.

In an interview recently, Rohr said he did not have a problem with earning in Naira, staying in Nigeria and developing local league players, which are the terms of his new contract.

With him having no problem with the conditions, it was believed signing a new contract is just a mere formality.

However, speaking in an interview with the BBC, the 66-year-old insisted nothing had been signed yet, and he won’t say anything until it is done.

When asked if a deal is in place between the two parties, the German replied: “We will find as soon as a deal is finalised.”

Rohr had been in charge of the Super Eagles since 2016, and he is set to be the longest-serving manager should he sign a new deal.