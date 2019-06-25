Super Eagles will be aiming to make it two wins from two matches at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, when they take on Guinea at Alexandria Stadium in Alexandria tomorrow. Kick-off is 16h30 CAT.

The Super Eagles got their quest for a fourth AFCON crown off to the perfect start with a hard fought 1-0 win over Burundi last weekend.

“The Nigerian supporters are happy that we won the match, and it’s good to win the first match, it’s never easy,” said Nigeria Head Coach, Gernot Rohr.

“The second match will also be difficult against a wonderful team of Guinea and the third one, Madagascar, is nothing to lose. We will try to give our best and I think it’s good to start slowly and we come higher and higher.”

Victory moved the West Africans top of Group B and in pole position heading into their second round clash against the Syli Nationale on the Mediterranean coastline.

Guinea, who started captain and Liverpool midfielder, Naby Keita on the bench, as he continued his recovery from a hamstring injury, could only conjure a draw against Madagascar at the same venue on Saturday.

Francois Kamano scored from the spot to rescue a point for Guineans, who are favourites to advance among the top two teams in the group alongside Nigeria.

Nigeria is the third highest ranked team on the continent – 45th in the world and 26 places above their opponents.