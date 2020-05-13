Super Eagles’ Coach Gernot Rohr has praised FIFA’s new rule, allowing a maximum of five substitutes per game for international matches until December 2021.

The International Football Association Board in conjunction with FIFA amended Law 3 temporarily to safeguard the health of players and prevent injuries due to the backlog of matches caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Rohr pointed out that the new rule will improve the solidarity in the team because, he could hand game time to majority of the players invited to the Super Eagles, unlike in the past when some watched the games from the stands.