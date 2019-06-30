Ahead today’s last group stage match against Madagascar, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is not taking chances and wants outright victory against the opponents. Speaking at a pre-match meeting with journalists yesterday, at the Alexandria Stadium, Rohr said he has a lot of respect for the Madagascans, stressing that the team parades youthful and experienced players that can be underrated at ones peril. “The Madagascar team is very good. I know them very well, they have experienced players. The quality of the Madagascar team is not in doubt. It will be an interesting match because they have solid defence and quality strikers who can score goals given slight opportunity,” he said.