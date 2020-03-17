Nigerian Coach, Gernot Rohr could be preparing to bid farewell to the Super Eagles in the summer as there is no positive feedback from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) regarding a contract extension.

The Franco-German football tactician was expected in Nigeria next week or so, but the trip has been cancelled because the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone has been postponed by the Confederation of African Football due to the coronavirus situation.

With changes expected in the international football calendar, Rohr may not be in the Super Eagles dugout when they play their first game of 2020, practically speaking, that is if his contract is not renewed.

Rohr claims he’s not bothered over his contract situation and he’s more concerned about the fitness of the Super Eagles players, with most leagues in Europe postponed.

“I will not ask the Nigerian Federation what is going on with my contract renewal with just over three months left on his present deal. It’s for the NFF to approach me. I’m still waiting,” Rohr told Osasu Obayiuwana.

“My job is to focus on the Super Eagles as long as I’m the coach of this team. And I’m going to do just that.

“Right now, my concern is that our players in Europe stay physically fit, even when they are not playing, because of the coronavirus situation.”