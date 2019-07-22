Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has named four Super Eagles players who impressed him during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Of the 23 players the German football tactician named on his roster for the tournament in Egypt, Villarreal’s new kid on the block Samuel Chukwueze, Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Stoke City star Oghenekaro Etebo were singled out for special praise.

With the exception of Chukwueze, all the aforementioned players were involved in all the games played by the Super Eagles at the AFCON, with Etebo playing every single minute.

‘’No one surprised me, I knew them all very well. The progress made by Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze is quite remarkable, a young player from Villarreal. The left-footer was also the man of the game against South Africa,’’ Rohr said to German television Sport1.

‘’We also liked our midfield with Etebo, Iwobi and Ndidi so far. That works fine. But it is not really a surprise, it is the confirmation of the work done.’’

The Super Eagles won a bronze medal at the AFCON after beating Tunisia 1-0 in the third-place playoff.