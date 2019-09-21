Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has reportedly identified seven players he intends to include on his roster for next month’s friendly against Brazil at the National Stadium in Singapore.

The likes of William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins and the three goalkeepers named in the squad for the friendly against Ukraine in the shape of Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Maduka Okoye are expected to be in the traveling train.

Benfica’s Tyronne Ebuehi is an injury worry for the Super Eagles while captain Ahmed Musa has been inactive since he sustained an injury in a league game against Al-Fateh on August 30.

‘’Most of the players who played against Ukraine like the vice-captain of the team Troost Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins, Francis Uzoho, and the other two goalkeepers will be recalled to battle against Brazil, Rohr was quoted to have said.

Continuing, he explained that ‘’some of these players will be invited again now to play against Brazil because they did so well against Ukraine’’.