Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that QPR midfielder, Eberechi Eze, is still part of his plans and will continue talk to him to represent Nigeria.

Eze had turned down the chance to represent Nigeria in the forthcoming AFCON 2021 qualifying matches this month.

Brila.net gathered that the Eagles’ gaffer held talks with Eze’s mother on the possibility of switching his allegiance to Nigeria.

The midfielder, born to Nigerian Parents, has represented England at the age grade level, but he’s still eligible to play for Nigeria.

“We have approached him, but not directly, Tunde Adelakun, my assistant, spoke to his Mum. What we understand is that there is a lot of pressure on him and Eze doesn’t want to give an answer now,” Rohr told BBC.

“Obviously, we would love to have him in the Super Eagles, of course! We continue to work on getting him. It may take some time.”

Eze has scored six goals and provided four assists for English Championship side, Queens Park Rangers this season.