Former Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has acknowledged that the current generation of Super Eagles players is living in the shadow of Nigeria’s golden generation of the 1990s and early 2000s.

The last time Nigeria hosted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000, the Super Eagles had three former African Footballers of the Year in their squad, namely Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba and Emmanuel Amunike.

The 2000 squad also contained Chelsea fullback, Celestine Babayaro, Paris Saint-Germain duo Godwin Okpara and Jay-Jay Okocha, Juventus star, Sunday Oliseh and Ajax’s Tijani Babangida.