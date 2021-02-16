By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ head coach, Gernot Rohr was at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, at the weekend, for an on the spot assessment ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Lesotho in March.

The First Vice President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Shola Aiyepeku and the Director, Oluwatoyin Gafaar accompanied the manager on the inspection.

Akinwunmi said that Lagos as the Centre of Excellence is ready to host the Eagles and Lesotho.

He said: “The Lagos State Government had been working on the stadium long before now. Anybody who was here nine months ago would see the level of work done on the pitch. The dressing rooms are top class and other facilities and these are more than enough to host international matches at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

He said; “Before we knew that we are going to plan and host any match, they have started working on the facility”.

The chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Aiyepeku assured that the pitch will be ready before the match next month, adding that the grass is green and there are just finishing touches to be put in place before the field is match-ready.

“We have re-grown the grass in the last 15 months and a lot of work is in progress to ensure that the pitch is match-ready,” for the Eagles game against Lesotho next month,” he said.